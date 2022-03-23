Godzilla vs. Power Rangers Releases New Trailer: Watch

Last year, Godzilla crossed over with the ruler of Skull Island, King Kong, to defend his crown as the king of the monsters. Now, it seems that the lizard king is set to battle a very different kind of opponent as Godzilla is set to take on the Mighty Morpin’ Power Rangers in a new comic from Boom Studios. Delivering a new trailer for the series, Boom has revealed how the two universes come into contact while hinting at the major battle that will shake the Earth to its core.

Boom Studios shared the new trailer for the comic book crossover, that will see writer Cullen Bunn and artist Freddie Williams II depicting the Sentai-inspired team to battle the most popular giant monster in the world:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/boomstudios/status/1506330071962988545?s=20&t=WbmQza1S7zqR6DvophKFLw

The official description of this titanic crossover in Godzilla Vs. Power Rangers reads as such from Boom Studios, the comic book company responsible for seeing the Megazord coming face-to-face with the lizard king:

“When Rita Repulsa uses an ancient artifact to transport herself to a universe without Power Rangers, she finds herself in a world with aliens, kaiju, and… Godzilla! Hoping to annihilate this new foe, Rita hurls her own terrible creatures into battle. But she never expects that the Rangers have followed her to this alternate reality, pitting the Dinozords themselves head-to-head with the King of the Monsters!”

The writer behind the series, Cullen Bunn, has worked on numerous projects for Marvel Comics, DC Comics, and a large number of other companies and had this to say about his work on this new kaiju crossover on the official Boom Studios website:

“I am honored to bring two iconic franchises like Godzilla and the Power Rangers together. I’ve been a massive Godzilla fan since before I could read, and my love for the King of Monsters has never faded in all those years. Likewise, I’ve always loved Tokusatsu superheroics, and vividly remember watching the first episode of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers when it came out. This is a crossover that I suspect will take readers by surprise—but it makes complete sense! Writing for these characters is a dream come true for this giant monster-loving kid-at-heart, and when readers pick up this book, I want them to feel that sense of awe and wonder that these characters have inspired for decades!”

Who do you think will win in this fight between Zords and Kaiju? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.