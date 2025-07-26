Godzilla Completely Steamrolls a Marvel Cosmic Powerhouse (& It’s All Bad News)

Godzilla has quickly proven why his nickname is “King of the Monsters” after taking down a Marvel powerhouse. Fans have gotten to see how Godzilla interacts with the Marvel Universe in a series of one-shots, including encounters with the Fantastic Four, Hulk, Thor, and more. It’s all built up to Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe, a limited series featuring the ultimate slugfest between Godzilla and every available Marvel hero. These characters are used to fighting impossible odds, but they’ve never faced Godzilla. Just when it looks like Godzilla is going to have a fair fight, he makes quick work of a being that even gives the Avengers problems. WARNING: Spoilers for Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #1 below.

Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #1 is by Gerry Duggan, Javier Garron, Jesus Aburtov, Andrew Dalhouse, and VC’s Travis Lanham. The first issue reveals that the Fantastic Four villain Mole Man is responsible for awakening Godzilla from his slumber inside the Earth. Mole Man attempts to turn a unique deposit of Vibranium infused with unstable molecules into a weapon, to turn himself into an unstoppable king. However, Mole Man quickly learns there is another bigger, badder king named Godzilla.

The Fantastic Four start to investigate tremors happening below the city, as if something were trying to break through. But instead of it being Godzilla, it’s a Celestial. Of course, Mr. Fantastic knew about the Celestial all along, but it wasn’t supposed to wake up for another million years. Godzilla can be blamed for this, and he also makes his presence felt, busting through the Earth’s surface as we prepare for a showdown between a Celestial and Godzilla.

Godzilla Kills a Celestial, and All the Fantastic Four Can Do Is Watch

Godzilla rises out of the New York Harbor, towering over buildings and the Statue of Liberty. But it finds a worthy foe in the form of the Celestial, and they start trading thunderous blows. The narrator tells the reader how Celestials were designed to survive the infinite void of outer space and the raging infernos at the center of the Earth. This is meant to impress upon the reader how tough and durable, and slightly undefeatable, Celestials are. But Celestials have never crossed paths with Godzilla, and the one that does meets a gruesome end.

The King of Monsters grabs the Celestial by the front of the face and rips its head clean off, letting out a victorious roar as the remains of the Celestial crash to the ground. All the Fantastic Four can do is look on in horror, as even they’re shocked to see something like that happen to a Celestial. It’s actually a pretty humorous scene to watch play out since it’s hard to catch Marvel’s First Family by surprise. Godzilla even discards the Celestial head as if it were a piece of trash.

The Fantastic Four call in the Avengers for backup to help defend New York City. Godzilla puts on another impressive display of power, using his tail to smack Thor deep into space. Mr. Fantastic’s plan is to send Godzilla to the Negative Zone, but instead, he winds up there with Captain America, Invisible Woman, and Thing. Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #1 ends with more reinforcements showing up to help: Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Iron Man, Ghost-Spider, Luke Cage, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Deadpool. Wade Wilson quips that they should call themselves either the New Avengers or New Thunderbolts.

What did you think about Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!