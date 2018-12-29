‘Godzilla’ Fan Art Shows the Kaiju Responsible for New York’s Blue Light

On Thursday night, the sky over New York City lit up in an eerie blue when an electrical fault at the Con Edison power plant in Astoria, Queens created an electrical arc flash. It’s a pretty ordinary explanation for the event, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating — including one piece of fan art blaming Godzilla.

In a new piece by artist Bosslogic, the blue light of the electrical mishap is reimagined as being all the beloved kaiju’s fault as promotion for the upcoming Godzilla: King of Monsters movie. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Props to @godzillamovie they went all out promoting it in New York,” Bosslogic captioned the art on Instagram. As you can see if you look carefully at the image above, Godzilla can be standing in the New York skyline, a bright blue light coming from his mouth as he screams into the night sky.

Seems like a probable explanation, right? It certainly would be a fitting promotion for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, given the kaiju’s larger-than-life status as well as the fact that the film will focus on Godzilla’s clash with other iconic monsters as well as setting up for Godzilla’s eventual fight with King Kong in 2020, something director Michael Dougherty spoke with Entertainment Weekly about recently.

“It’s not like we’re bending over backwards to introduce Kong, but there’s definitely some bread crumbs,” Dougherty said, going on to explain that the movie will focus on how the world reacts to the emergence of creatures known as Titans — a reaction not unlike what some New Yorkers had to the Con Edison incident on Thursday.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” Dougherty said.

As for the blue light in the sky, at the time many thought that the incident was sign of an alien invasion, something that lead to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addressing the rumors in a press conference after touring the Con Edison facility damage himself (via ABC 7).

“I saw the equipment,” he said. “I saw the damage. I saw what was burned. What it was is what it has been represented to be, which was an electrical malfunction.”

Upon holding up what looked like an “alien” mask, the governor dismissed UFO claims.

“I’m told it’s a piece of safety equipment for workers, which I believe,” he said. “There’s no truth to the alien invasion or alien UFO landing.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in theaters on May 31, 2019.

What do you think of this fan art imagining Godzilla as the source of the eerie blue light? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.