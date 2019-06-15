This Godzilla: King of the Monsters Art Puts Eye-Popping Spin on Famous Kaiju

Godzilla: King of the Monsters‘ big theatrical run may be running down now, but it had a major effect on fans of the franchise. Not only did they love seeing new interpretations of Toho’s famous Kaiju on the big screen, but seeing the likes of King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan in such a new way sparked a ton of fan-art online. This has led to fans interpreting the characters in many ways, including giving them more human forms.

One of the most eye-popping comes from @hiroki_ree on Twittter (who you can find at the link here) and their anime girl interpretations of the Kaiju puts a whole new spin on their big battles. Check it out below!

Godzilla might already have an anime incarnation with its big anime trilogy on Netflix, but fans wouldn’t necessarily turn down a more shonen and battle friendly interpretation of the famous franchise. Godzilla seems like it would be perfect for a more full-on anime take as it always feels like it’s holding back. Sure the transition to this kind of style might lose some of its anti-nuclear weapon messages, but it would offer up many of the battles fans love so much.

Fans will be able to see Godzilla do battle once more in the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong. The film is currently slated for a release March 13, 2020, but that might just change if recent reports are to be believed. Either way, you still have a chance to see Godzilla in action in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is still playing in theaters for probably not too much longer.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is officially described as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review here.