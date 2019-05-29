Godzilla: King of the Monsters Opening Box Office Headed For Monstrous $230+ Million Debut

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is ready to rip into theaters, and it will be doing so with one loud roar. Tomorrow, preview screenings of the sequel will kick off in the United States, and new box office predictions expect the film to make some big money this weekend.

Recently, Deadline put out its weekend box office predictions, and it seems like Godzilla: King of the Monsters will reign supreme. According to the trade, the sequel is tracking to earn a whopping $230 – 235 million during its first weekend.

This predicted gross will more than cover the film’s production budget. When you exclude marketing and more, Godzilla: King of the Monsters cost about an estimated $170 million. However, its tracking global opening covers that easily, and it sets up the sequel for some solid success.

Of course, fans are glad to hear the high number and compare it to recent releases. If Godzilla: King of the Monsters comes in as hot as expected, then it will outdo Aladdin which debuted last weekend to a $213.5 million weekend. This opening would also outdo the grosses earned by 2014’s Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island. The former earned about $196 million when it opened while Kong drummed up nearly $147 million.

For now, fans can only snag their pre-sale tickets while they can and get ready for the film’s kaiju action coming this weekend. Recently, ComicBook.com published our own review for the sequel, and it was there Megan Peters gave the blockbuster a soaring score. You can check out a blurb of the piece below:

"As Godzilla: King of the Monsters combines its stunning aesthetic with a painfully relevant eco-centric message, the movie carves a niche into the Godzilla franchise that's completely worthwhile. This is the easily best Godzilla film made in Hollywood without question and aligns itself with themes posed by fan-favorite entries like Shin Godzilla. For fans new and old, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is packed with fiery thrills which beg to be seen on the biggest screen possible."

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”