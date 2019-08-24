Final Godzilla: King of the Monsters Total Redeems Film’s ‘Flop’ Reputation

Godzilla: King of the Monsters continues to be one of the more interesting theatrical releases of the Summer. While it was gearing up to be one of the biggest sequels as it introduced fan favorite elements of the original Toho films, the final result was definitely not a critical success. Although the sequel eventually found its audience, it’s clear that its final box office performance was far and away from what Legendary was hoping for with this outing.

But while it did seem like a flop, for all intents and purposes, the final box office total seems to redeem this classification. With over $385 million USD earned worldwide, and with its reported budget of around $170 million USD (via EW), the film is more of an outright “disappointment” than a total flop.

This under performance took everyone by surprise given that this film was meant to set the stage for the eventual confrontation with King Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong next year. The film’s teasers and trailer set the stage for some monumental monster action, and while some fans were pleased with the final result, the majority of audiences felt the film lacked in either one of two key areas. While some felt the monster action was not what the expected to see, others felt the human presence in the film fell flatter than with previous MonsterVerse entries.

The sequel never quite shook off this reputation as it continued to struggle with its official theatrical release. Both audiences and critics felt the film was lacking, and the sequel went on to perform worse than both 2014’s Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island. Upon the end of its domestic theatrical run, the film seemed like it would be branded a “flop,” but this change with its performance overseas.

With a final total outperforming its budget keeps it from being a complete flop, there’s no denying that this was a major stumble for the MonsterVerse. This has led to reports in which Legendary might be considering delaying Godzilla vs. Kong from its Spring 2020 release, but it still might be launching as planned. This performance hasn’t seemed to scare Toho, who’s reportedly been excited by what they’ve seen from Legendary’s next effort so far, and while this was a stumble for the MonsterVerse it clearly isn’t a total write-off. Now both fans and creators are hoping the MonsterVerse bounces back with its final entry.

Fans can still see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD. Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 27th, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review here.

