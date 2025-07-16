Space Adventure Cobra Trailer Shows Off Psychogun Gameplay in New Anime Revival

A new gameplay trailer has been released for the upcoming Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening game, releasing on August 26th. The latest title revives the classic Cobra character, the reluctant space outlaw and legendary bandit. Cobra’s space escapades are nostalgic for Sega CD enjoyers who played during the 1990s and fans of the iconic anime series in the 1980s. Series fans, especially those outside of Japan, have gone a long time without seeing the blonde space adventurer clad all in red in an official release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This latest trailer for the 2D platformer shooter showcases gameplay of Cobra’s iconic psychogun, highlighting the various ways it alters the game dynamics. In addition to functioning like a normal weapon, the psycho gun’s projectiles can be manually controlled to dispatch tough-to-reach enemies and solve various puzzles. By utilizing a blue stamina-like resource, Cobra can also inflict massive damage on groups of enemies through area attacks triggered by anime-inspired cut-ins.

“This psychogun makes me nearly invincible,” says Cobra in the trailer.

This isn’t the first trailer for the game to be released, but it is the one that has provided the longest glimpse into various gameplay features.

Previously, the game got a gorgeous anime-inspired trailer, which featured moments of gameplay interspersed with animations for its different characters. Cobra is confirmed to be the game’s main character, but other fan-favorites from the series will also be returning. Lady Armaroid, Cobra’s mechanical partner, as well as bounty hunter Jane, will be playable alongside Cobra.

The anime trailer for the game also showcased the antagonist and Cobra’s archenemy, Crystal Bowie, whom players will need to watch out for. The Space Adventure Cobra games are based on the story from the original 1978 manga titled Cobra. In the 80s, Cobra received an animated series as well as a movie titled Space Adventure Cobra: The Movie.

In the West, some fans’ first exposure to the series was through the 1991 Matthew Sweet song Girlfriend, whose music video featured clips from the Cobra movie.

Play video

Those who are impatient to wait for its late-August release can play through a free demo available now on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Steam.

“Dive into the universe of “Space Adventure Cobra: The Awakening” and get a taste of the level 3-1 through its exclusive demo,” says the store description. “Explore a shady cemetery, venture into a crypt filled with ancient creatures, and use your skills to escape the Space Pirate Guild!”

Fans of the series are also awaiting the release of a new anime adaptation for Space Adventure Cobra, which is reportedly under production by French animation studio Mangouste Anim. So far, not much is known about the adaptation outside of a teaser visual was released last month. There is currently no official release date.

New french reboot project of the japanese anime "Space Adventure Cobra", by Mangouste Anim.

10 years ago, Shibuya Prod had already announced a "Cobra – Return Of Joe Gillian" series (that never came out).https://t.co/btinkErxA4 https://t.co/qXi3Pd2jm1 pic.twitter.com/fLDCib7LcI — Catsuka (@catsuka) June 16, 2025

While these developments are welcome news, Cobra fans are unfortunately no strangers to disappointment. Previously, Shibuya Productions had promised an adaptation that never materialized, despite receiving a teaser trailer in 2016. A live-action film was reportedly in the works from Lionsgate, but in 2018, it too was shelved.

Let’s hope that everything is in the cards for Cobra fans to finally receive the anime and game adaptations they deserve.