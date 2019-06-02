Godzilla: King of the Monsters Sets Up The Debut Of Destoroyah

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is here and bringing kaiju action back to theaters. The epic flick has Japan’s famous monster going head to head with Ghidorah, and the villain lives up to its standing reputation of destruction. And if you paid close attention, you likely noticed how this sequel set up the debut of an even more terrifying monster.

And what is more scary than Ghidorah, you may ask? Well, it is time you met Destoroyah then.

For those who have seen Godzilla: King of the Monsters, you will know the sequel follows Godzilla as he takes on Ghidorah. At one point, the pair are seen battling in the ocean just off shore from Isla de Mara, and it is there the military steps in. A brand-new weapon known as the Oxygen Destroyer is used in hopes of killing the pair, but it does not work. However, the weapon itself is an example of science gone wrong, and Godzilla fans know it.

After all, the Oxygen Destroyer is directly responsible for creating Destoroyah, and the kaiju is a terrifying one.

As fans of Godzilla know, Destoroyah was made back in 1995. The monster was born from a large colony of microscopic crustaceans living in the ocean. When the Oxygen Destroyer is used, the creatures are mutated into human-sized creatures and eventually combine into a monster that is larger than Godzilla. It takes several attempts to bring down the deadly beast, and its desire to destroy is what gave the villain its (very appropriate) name.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters does not name drop the creature in any way, but fans are excited to see how Destoroyah could fit into Legendary’s MonsterVerse. After all, the villain is recognized as one of the franchise’s most terrifying monsters to date. There is no doubt the arrival of Destoroyah could pad an entire film, so here’s to hoping the aquatic kaiju hits the big screen before too long.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”