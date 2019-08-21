Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Director Sets Terrifying Kaiju Prank For Neighbors

If we had to crown a “king of the creature feature” then we would look no further than Michael Dougherty. The director of such hits as Trick R Treat, Krampus, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters has decided to bring his talents of scaring audiences into real life, by pulling a fun, yet terrifying prank on his neighbors. With Godzilla about to make it’s debut once again on 4K and Blu-Ray at the end of this month, along with an upcoming Godzilla Vs Kong film dropping early next year, what better time to pull a kaiju style prank on your friends and family?

Mike Dougherty shared the hilarious prank on his Official Twitter Account, showing that he placed the fake head of an alligator to bob in his neighbors’ pool, sure to give his friends quite a shock when they eventually return to town:

Friends were out of town so I left this in their pool. pic.twitter.com/Sfzq89r5YA — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) August 21, 2019

We may talk a lot about Godzilla: King of the Monsters here when referring to Dougherty’s work, but we would be remiss if we didn’t also dive into his past works in the form of Krampus and Trick R Treat. Krampus is a holiday, “family friendly” horror movie that sees a family terrorized by the “Anti-Santa Claus” and the design work for the monsters and demonic toys in the film are simply amazing.

Trick R Treat, which has been rumored to be getting a sequel for as long as we can remember, is an anthology film that has become one of the quintessential watches during the Halloween season. The movie jumps from story to story taking place on Halloween night, focusing on werewolves, zombie children, pumpkin headed tricksters, and a variety of other demonic hordes troubling the world of man. Both films in Dougherty’s stable are well worth checking out if you have the chance.

What do you think of this amazing, albeit horrific prank? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju!

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD. Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 27th, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”