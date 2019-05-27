Godzilla: King of the Monsters Director Reveals What Diehard Fans Should Pay Close Attention to

While fans loved Godzilla‘s big rebooted debut back in 2014, there has been a particularly notable amount of anticipation building for the sequel as Godzilla: King of the Monsters will introduce other famous Toho Kaiju such as King Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra. Dedicated fans of the original Japanese films never thought they would see these monsters make their way West, but the new Kaiju are not the only big inclusions dedicated fans should keep an eye out for.

When asked by ComicBook.com what Easter Egg or goodie diehard fans of the original Godzilla franchise should look out for, Director Michael Dougherty had some pretty eye-opening answers.

Initially Dougherty was hesitant to spoil any Easter Eggs, but he did mention something fans should keep in mind, “I would just say pay very close attention to things that appear on the monitors.” Elaborating further Dougherty said fans should pay attention to Mothra specifically, “I would also say pay very close attention to Mothra’s emergence from the waterfall, and a certain character that is present there.”

With the 2014 film alluding to Mothra’s existence through a decal on an old experiment, it seems fans should be keeping their eyes peeled to all aspects of the setting as the sequel continues to build on the MonsterVerse. Dougherty alluded to the fact that any Kaiju could make an appearance in the franchise someday, “I think there’s a place for a whole slew of Kaiju in this universe, and we’ve definitely laid the foundation for future possible creatures, but we need to get through this one first. If enough people show up, we’ll see.”

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after. So fans will definitely be keeping their eyes locked on the screen for teases of future monsters.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”