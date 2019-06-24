Godzilla: King of the Monsters Director Teases Whether Kaijus Eat Each Other

Godzilla has enjoyed a long history, but that has also prompted a decent bit of misinformation to spread about the monster. After the kaiju was introduced to audiences, many wondered how the apex predator kept his food chain perch, but Toho Studios was firm in its portrayal.

For as long as fans can remember, Godzilla does not eat other monsters or humans thanks to a strict radiation diet… but that stance just got a bit more grey.

Recently, director Mike Dougherty addressed the on-going debate with fans. When someone hit up the filmmaker on Twitter asking if Godzilla eats meat or just radiation, he had the following to say:

“Other titans/kaiju are basically a source of radioactive meat, so…”

Of course, Dougherty cannot give an answer for Toho Studios, but the filmmaker seems firm in his take on the kaiju. While Godzilla has enjoyed a diet of pure radiation for decades now, the filmmaker wouldn’t mind seeing the beast chomp on some meat every now and then. This would not open up humans to the food chain as they aren’t a fulfilling source of radiation. But for creatures like Ghidorah, their radioactive diets make them the perfect snack for Godzilla if he were in a pinch.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is officially described as such: “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”