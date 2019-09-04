Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Ends Theatrical Run With $385 Million Dollar Global Box Office Gross

There are a lot of different ideas as to whether or not the Legendary Pictures’ second outing with the lizard king was a success or not. Some will say that its domestic take wasn’t enough for Godzilla: King of the Monsters to be seen as a success, while others will point to its worldwide gross of over $350 Million USD to prove just how hard hitting the kaiju battle royale truly was. With a sequel being released regardless next year in the form of Godzilla Vs Kong in the spring, we’ll have to see if this movie’s box office take, as well as 2020’s colossal crossover, will be enough to continue the Monster-verse in the years to come.

Twitter User OmegaGormaru revealed the film’s box office take both domestically and world wide, creating a nifty graphic of both Godzilla and his arch enemy, King Ghidorah, to hammer home the monstrous box office receipts for the kaiju royalty:

So was Godzilla: King of the Monsters a success? Well certainly, it could have done better domestically. Netting a little over $110 million USD, the king of the kaiju wasn’t able to meet the lofty sales goals that were established by its first outing with Legendary Pictures, as the 2014 picture stomped away with a domestic box office of over $200 million USD, marking a pretty sharp decline for the sequel.

The international box office for the sequel faced a similar challenge from the original film, as the international take was over $100 million USD more. Whether or not pitting the kaiju king against the ruler of Skull Island, Kong, next year will be enough to hit the same heights as the original 2014 Godzilla is yet to be seen, though we’ll keep our fingers crossed that Legendary’s Monster-verse can continue past next spring.

What did you think of Godzilla: King of the Monsters? Do you think it should have done better at the box office?

Fans can now see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review here.