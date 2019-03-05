‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Reveals Monstrous New Stills

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is coming out in a matter of months, and hype for the film is hitting a high. The monstrous sequel will hit up theaters this May, so fans were given a taste of what’s to come with a set of newly released stills featuring Godzilla, Ghidorah, and more.

Thanks to Total Film, a slew of new stills from Godzilla: King of the Monsters have hit the web, and they are all sorts of epic (via Total Film). You an check out each high-quality image in the slides below, but there are some things fans won’t want to miss.

Of course, one of the stills shows Godzilla squaring up, and the monster-on-monster action has got fans feeling good. Fans will find the Japanese kaiju unleashing a roar as they stands across from King Ghidorah, one of the monster’s most famous foes. The three-headed dragon looks downright terrifying in the overcast image, but Godzilla holds his own against the legendary beast.

The rest of the images focus on Ghidorah as well as several human characters. Newcomer Millie Bobby Brown in centered in one while Ken Watanabe takes the spotlight in the next. Now, the only thing fans need is another close-up still of Rodan to make their collection complete as Mothra has been highlighted time and again by the sequel.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

Godzilla vs Ghidorah

This gritty image shows a climatic battle shot between Godzilla and his latest opponent, King Ghidorah. The fight appears to take place within a metropolis which Godzilla should be used to at this point. However, there’s no telling what kind of repair bill the kaiju clash will rack up…

All Hail Ghidorah

King Ghidorah is on full display in this new image. The three-headed dragon has all its heads on the offensive here as the sky burns red in the background. The eerie image looks like it was pulled right from the apocalypse, so that doesn’t bode too well for humanity… yikes!

Mankind vs Monsters

This new still focus less on monsters and more on the people who must find a way to live with them. Fans can see newcomer Madison Russell (Millie Bobby Brown) wearing a thick coat while her mother stands beside her. The women are flanked by a group of armed soldiers, and the tense encounter has been teased several times in the sequel’s trailers.

Behind The Scenes

This final image gives fans a look at how Godzilla: King of the Monsters was filmed. Fans can see Ken Watanabe dressed in full exploration gear as a camera films before him. Set against a visual effects screen, the actor appears to be taking her character Dr. Ishiro Serizawa on a MONARCH mission, and fans have a feeling the operation won’t go as smoothly as planned.