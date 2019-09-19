New Video Shares How Godzilla King Of The Monsters Should Have Ended

Godzilla: King of the Monsters ended with the lizard king defeating his arch rival King Ghidorah, and taking his rightful place on the top of the kaiju food chain. In setting up the sequel coming out next year with one of the biggest crossovers to ever hit the silver screen, Godzilla Vs Kong, many of the plotlines presented in the Michael Doughetry directed film were wrapped up. However, the popular Youtube channel, “How It Should Have Ended”, have their own ideas for how the second Legendary Godzilla picture should have concluded.

How It Should Have Ended shared the recent video on their Official Twitter Account, humorously re-imaging some of the biggest scenes from the finale of Godzilla: King of the Monsters in their unique animated style:

While there are a number of hilarious points they make in the video, the funniest had to be Godzilla realizing that he was the only one of the major kaiju in the film that didn’t have the ability to fly. Of course, once he does, this counts as a clever easter egg to the original Toho films, which actually had Godzilla gaining the ability of flight by propelling himself skyward thanks to his fire breath.

Though the crossover sequel film for the Legendary Monster-Verse may be dropping next spring, the animators of this series believe that they already know who the winner will be when Godzilla and Kong square off against one another. They do make a fair point as Godzilla’s “Burning transformation” may put the king of the kaiju above Kong by leaps and bounds.

Fun fact: in the original Godzilla Vs King Kong movie, Kong was given the power to absorb electricity to give him a better chance against the sheer number of powers that Godzilla wielded.

