‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Star on Whether Godzilla is a Hero in the Sequel

Godzilla has been a cinematic icon for over 60 years. This year’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be the character’s 35th movie, the longest continuous movie franchise in history. Throughout his history, Godzilla has landed in different spots on the hero to villain spectrum. Sometimes he’s the savior of humanity. Other times he’s the one that humans to mobilize to fight against. So is he the hero of King of the Monsters, the next installment of Legendary Entertainment’s growing shared cinematic MonsterVerse? During a visit to the film’s set, King of the Monsters star O’Shea Jackson Jr. shared some thoughts on the idea.

“Once again, speaking as a Godzilla fan, I always hated those humans who acted like, didn’t Godzilla just save your ass but with the realm that we’re in now, what happened in San Francisco in 2014, we’re still learning about Godzilla and exactly what he is,” Jackson says. “You know, if more gets unraveled, the further that this story goes and I’m glad people get a further understanding of what Godzilla represents. And from what I can see, he holds down the Pacific, so California seems safe. So I’m with that.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the sequel to 2015’s Godzilla. It is also the third film in Legendary’s shared cinematic MonsterVerse, following Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. Principal photography on Godzilla: King of the Monsters began in Atlanta in July 2017 and continued through late September. The film will pit Godzilla against some of his most famous rival monsters from classic kaiju movies, including the like of Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah, all with humanity caught in the middle.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is directed and co-written by Michael Dougherty and stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi. The film will set up the crossover movie Godzilla vs. Kong. That film is being directed by Adam Wingard.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in theaters on May 31st. Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to release one year later, on May 22, 2020.

