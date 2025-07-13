Gachiakuta Breaks Out With the Anime’s Opening & Ending: Watch

Gachiakuta has made its debut this Summer as one of the biggest new anime of the season, and now it’s breaking out in a whole new way with the debut of its official opening and ending theme sequences. Kei Urana’s original manga series has been running in the pages of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine since 2022, and has been held in high regard as one of the latest generation series that fans couldn’t wait to see make its anime debut. After a strong premiere that really caught on with fans, the anime is now ready to tell its debut season’s story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gachiakuta has now made its debut for the second episode of its season, and it picks up right with Rudo’s struggle in the mysterious world of the Pit. The first episode of the series premiered without a traditional opening and ending sequence to spend more time setting the stage for what’s to come, so it wasn’t until Episode 2 that fans got to see the new opening titled “HUGs” as performed by Paledusk, and new ending titled “TOMOSHIBI” as performed by DUSTCELL. Check out the creditless versions of the new theme songs in the videos below.

Play video

How to Watch Gachiakuta

Gachiakuta is now airing its new episodes as part of the ongoing Summer 2025 anime schedule, and you can stream them exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside their debut. An English dub release for the series is currently in production, and will be released at a later date. Fumihiko Suganama is directing the new Gachiakuta anime for studio Bones with Hiroshi Seko handling the scripts for the series, Satoshi Ishino handling character designs and serving as chief animation director, and Taku Iwasaki composing the music. Now that the new season has begun its story, it’s only going up from here.

Gachiakuta has also announced that the first season of the series will be running for a consecutive two cours of episodes before it comes to an end. While the release date for that final episode (or final episode count) won’t be revealed until its closer to that actual ending, this means that Gachiakuta will be running through both the Summer and Fall 2025 anime schedules. Fans are going to be able to check out this anime as it airs its episodes through the rest of the year. It’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Play video

What Is Gachiakuta About?

Kodansha USA has licensed Gachiakuta’s original manga for an English language release, and you can find the volumes on shelves now or with chapters digitally available through Kodansha’s K-Manga service if you wanted to check it out before the anime adapts its events. As for what the new anime is actually about, Crunchyroll begins to tease what to expect from Gachiakuta as such, “Crawl back from the abyss of Hell to change this lousy world! Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss.”

The synopsis continues with, “Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!”