Dragon Ball Super Shares Bad News for Its 2025 Return: Report

Dragon Ball Super has been in the midst of an indefinite hiatus since franchise creator Akira Toriyama’s death last year, but it seems that fans will be waiting a lot longer than they ever had been hoping for according to a new report. Dragon Ball Super’s anime might have come to an end back in 2018, but the story had actually been continuing through brand new arcs of the manga in the years since. This even led to a full manga adaptation of the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film in the most recent chapters before the hiatus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super fans have been hoping to see the manga return ever since it went on hiatus given that it ended on a massive cliffhanger teasing the series’ future. While the manga briefly returned with a special one-shot chapter in the time since, it’s been fairly quiet for the series overall. According to a new report from @cliffeur on X, who was able to meet with Shueisha’s V-Jump editor Victory Uchida at Jump Carnival, Dragon Ball Super will not be returning in 2025 and fans are asked to be patient in the wait for further updates.

Shueisha

Dragon Ball Super Hiatus to Continue Through 2025

While this is far from a concrete confirmation and should be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism, it is the only update of any kind that Shueisha has shared on Dragon Ball Super’s status. Following Toriyama’s death the series has been in a limbo of sorts as artist Toyotaro has been open about his desire to continue the manga series without Toriyama (even returning for a new chapter earlier this year), but those behind the franchise rights on a whole are concerned as to how to move forward in the wake of the creator’s passing.

Toyotaro has spoken about a potential continuation of Dragon Ball Super‘s manga as recently as Japan Expo earlier this month, and noted that it wouldn’t be impossible to continue the story given that the artist forged much of the Granolah the Survivor and Planet Eater Moro arcs on his own. He would ask for help and notes from Toriyama (and the creator would often readjust scenes in the manga ahead of their final edits), but Toyotaro explained that he could continue the story. It would be difficult without Toriyama, but not as impossible of a task as a continuation of it would seem on the outset.

Shueisha

What Does Dragon Ball Super’s Future Look Like?

The status of Dragon Ball Super remains uncertain, but it has a potentially bright future to explore if the series does manage to come back some time next year. Dragon Ball Super still has the lingering threat of Black Frieza overhead as the villain is currently the strongest warrior in Universe 7 as of the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and Goku and the others have been training ever since to meet that villain on his level. So fans are hoping to see that story resolved in the very least.

But while Dragon Ball Super fans are hoping to see the manga return with new stories, there is an even bigger contingent of fans wanting to see a proper return of its anime. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero released back in 2022 and told its own story, but there’s a hope that a TV anime return could adapt the unseen Granolah the Survivor and Planet Eater Moro arcs. Especially so if the manga is able to tell its full Black Frieza story and bring that to anime someday as well.

HT – @cliffeur on X