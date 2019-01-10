‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Director May Have Dropped New Kaiju Reveal

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is still several months out, but fans are eyeing the monster flick real close. After all, it has been years since the kaiju lumbered onto the big screen, and it sounds like he will be joined by a few secretive friends.

For those out of the loop, the Godzilla fandom began to question whether its big sequel would feature some deep-cut kaijus. Rumors began after the sequel’s second trailer showed two new monsters rising from the Earth, leaving netizens to guess at their identity. While Kumonga snagged a quick identification, the other was harder to pin down, but an interview may have cleared that all up.

Recently, CinemaToday JP did an interview with director Mike Dougherty about his love of Godzilla. It was there the filmmaker owned up to his favorite kaijus, and he said Anguirus is high on that list. Oh, and it just so happens that monster was one brought up by fans as the other kaiju in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Director Micheal Dougherty, In a interview with CinemaToday JP regarding GKOTM, states that — In addition to the four major Toho monsters to be featured in #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters ,—- MechaGodzilla, Anguirus, and Biollante are also favorites of his as well. pic.twitter.com/6mrSNZ0Oh8 — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) January 7, 2019

According to Gormaru Island, Dougherty sounded out Anguirus as a favorite alongside MechaGodzilla and Biollante. These three rank up with classics such as Mothra and Rodan, but it is Anguirus who has piqued the interest of fans.

The creature is a favorite within the Toho fandom, and Anguirus has given Godzilla lots of grief in the past. Created in 1955, the beast is considered a dinosaur with some seriously strong chops. The latest trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters showed some sort of grounded kaiju bursting from underneath a mountain top, giving way to another MONARCH threat. While this new interview by no means confirms Anguirus is the monsters hinted at in the shot, Dougherty’s name-drop is almost too coincidental to overlook, so fans will want to keep a close eye on this mystery monster for the time being.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”