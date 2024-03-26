Viral Godzilla Cosplay Shows Off MechaGodzilla

Godzilla is ready to take over screens all over the world again, and one awesome cosplay is bringing MechaGodzilla back to the spotlight with a full recreation of the metallic kaiju! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be advancing the MonsterVerse story with a brand new story featuring Godzilla and Kong teaming up against some powerful new foes, but this isn't where their tag team first began in the MonsterVerse. Godzilla vs. Kong might have pit them against one another at first, but they needed to actually team up in order to face off against a brand new version of MechaGodzilla.

Legendary's iteration of MechaGodzilla was the latest in a long line of robotic kaiju that have squared up against Godzilla throughout TOHO's long running franchise, and there have been quite a few seen different designs. Ranging from different creators to different needs from the machination, the "Kiryu" era of MechaGodzilla still remains the heaviest armored with its giant guns. Now this robotic Titan has come to life through some awesome cosplay from artist hummin_h2 on Instagram. Check it out below:

What's Next for Godzilla?

We'll be seeing Godzilla getting into more fights soon enough with the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in theaters and IMAX beginning on March 29th. Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct with Simon Barrett writing the script, so they know a thing or two about Godzilla's powerful foes throughout the years. Starring the likes of Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, Kaylee Hottle as Jia, and more, Legendary Entertainment teases what to expect from the next massive fight coming in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What is your favorite MechaGodzilla design in the franchise? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything kaiju in the comments!