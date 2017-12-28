Shonen Jump Announces New ‘Godzilla’ Manga

Godzilla is ready to roar back at fans, but the comeback will not take place in theaters. Thanks to Shonen Jump, the iconic monster is getting a new manga run, and fans of the kaiju are already amped.

As reported by Anime News Network, Shonen Jump will give Godzilla a new manga run next spring. The title will debut in March 2018 under the Shonen Jump + publication. The web magazine will be brought to life by artist Youth Kurahashi who is best-known for working on Summer Hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The manga run is set to dive deeper into Godzilla‘s on-going anime run. The series will adapt Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, the first anime film out of an impending trilogy. So far, little is known about the manga, but it will include additional story material which was cut from the movie. The announcement for the manga stressed the adaptation would give readers a glimpse into the “surprising past” of the film’s heroes.

This is not the first time Godzilla has gotten the manga treatment. In the past, the monster has been featured in over ten different series. Godzilla has also made a slew of comic book appearances with his last series, Godzilla: Rage Across Time, having gone live in 2016 under IDW Publishing.

If you are not familiar with Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, then you should know the film opened in Japan last month. The monster flick is the first anime feature to star Godzilla, and it debuted strong abroad to favorable reviews. Netflix was meant to stream the anime film globally in 2017, but the site has yet to post the film. A sequel to Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters has already been announced and will debut in May 2018.

Are you ready for Godzilla’s next manga run? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!