‘Godzilla’ Reboot Deleted Scene Reveals Classic ‘Godzilla’ Cameo

Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. may currently be readying the next big film in the MonsterVerse, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but it all got started in 2014 with the initial rebooted take on Godzilla. Though it was successful enough to expand into an entire cinematic universe, fans of Toho’s original franchise were split over the new take. One deleted scene featuring a cameo from one of Toho’s mainstays definitely would have eased things over.

As a nice reminder shared by themightyhepatagon on Reddit, the 2014 Godzilla film features a deleted scene with a cameo from Akira Takarada, a star in many of Toho’s original Godzilla films.

The deleted scene in question sees Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Ford Brody flying to Japan, and while going through customs he’s welcomed by Akira Takarada. This was a great shout out for Toho’s original franchise as Takarada has played multiple roles across films such as the 1954 original, Mothra vs. Godzilla, Godzilla vs. the Sea Monster, and Godzilla: Final Wars. As for why the scene was cut, director Gareth Edwards actually explained that it was because they needed to get to the monster action sooner.

Explaining in an interview with Business Insider, Edwards revealed that while he was ecstatic to film the cameo with Takarada, there was an unfortunate later decision made to cut his scene, “”There was a lot of pressure to get on with the adventure and get to the monsters you know, as soon as you can. So, lots of things came out of that part of the movie … and I hung onto that [scene with Takarada] til the last second, and it was still deemed, by the screenings when we tested it, that we had to get it shorter. And so that ended up having to go which is probably my biggest regret.”

Thankfully fans will be seeing more of Godzilla soon as it sequel approaches later this Spring. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is making a bigger attempt to pay tribute to Toho’s original franchise history. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

