Godzilla: Singular Point Shares First Poster

Godzilla: Singular Point will be the next venture to tackle the beloved King of the Monsters. While fans wait on Godzilla vs Kong to hit theaters, Japan is already working on the kanji's next anime debut. Now, fans have been gifted a first-look at the show, and it turns out the anime will have a unique design to it.

And now, it doesn't seem Godzilla: Singular Point will lean into CG animation. Things did not go as planned the last time that style of animation was used on Godzilla. You can check out Godzilla's film trilogy to see what we mean because Planet of the Monsters is controversial to say at the very least.

Godzilla: Singular Point KEY VISUAL. BONES x Studio Orange (APRIL 2021) pic.twitter.com/y9rkPMYvfH — SPY (@Spytrue) October 26, 2020

When it comes to this new series, you can get a peek with the poster above. The poster is very simple as it shows Godzilla in silhouette, and the picture is colored red and orange. There are two people in the forefront with a girl to the left and a man to the right.

The characters look very contemporary in style, and the designs make sense when you remember the studios overseeing this project. Studio Orange and Studio Bones are teaming up for the Netflix project. And if you have seen My Hero Academia, the art style of Godzilla: Singular Point should look pretty familiar to you.

Currently, there is no word on what this anime will be about, but it seems to give a more modern take on Godzilla than expected. It is slated to debut in April 2021, so netizens can expect to hear more information on the big project soon.

