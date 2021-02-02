Netflix Confirms Godzilla Singular Point Episode Order

Netflix has confirmed the episode order for its new Godzilla Singular Point anime series! Godzilla Singular Point does not currently have a concrete release date as of this writing, but it's one of the most anticipated releases of the year as a whole. The Godzilla film trilogy might not have been a huge hit with anime fans, but this next project is being handled as a co-production between the studios behind anime such as Beastars and My Hero Academia. Netflix even recently revealed a fresh look at all of the new characters showing up in the original series.

More importantly, alongside the debut of the newest teaser trailer for Godzilla Singular Point, Netflix has confirmed how long this new series is going to be. As it turns out, it's going to be running for a single cour of 13 episodes according to the teaser trailer's description that reads as such, "Godzilla Singular Point is an all-new animated TV series that marks the beginning of a new project for Godzilla, one of Japan’s most iconic characters. This anime series unfolds over 13 episodes to tell a new and original story unlike anything seen in the Godzilla franchise before."

The initial cast of Godzilla Singular Point includes the likes of Yume Miyamoto, Shoya Ishige, Taro Kikuchi, Wataru Takagi, Ayako Takeuchi, Misaki Kuno, Rie Kugimiya, Yohei Azakami, Jin Urayama, Kotori Koiwai, Kenichi Suzumura, Kaho Kouda, Ryotaro Okiayu, Runa Onodera, Tomoyuki Shimura, Hiromichi Tezuka, Masako Isobe, and Kenta Miyake.

Godzilla Singular Point will be directed by Atsushi Takahashi (Doraemon the Movie 2017: Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi), Kan Sawada (composer for countless Doraemon films and series such as Yowamushi Pedal) will serve as composer for the new series, and Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe will be making his anime debut as the script writer for the series. Blue Exorcist creator Kazue Kato will be designing the human characters while Studio Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori will be desgining the Kaiju.

What do you think? Is thirteen episodes going to be enough for this unique Godzilla anime project? What are you hoping to see in this slate of episodes? How do you feel about a new Godzilla anime overall? Will you be checking it out on Netflix?