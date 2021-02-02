Netflix's Godzilla Singular Point Shares New Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming Godzilla Singular Point anime! One of the most exciting and anticipated anime releases of the year is a brand new project from Netflix and the studios behind series such as Beastars and My Hero Academia taking on Godzilla in a brand new way. Although the previous trilogy of anime films released on the service had a muted response among fans of the famous kaiju, Godzilla Singular Point is already looking like a much different beast with each new look we get at the new series.

Godzilla Singular Point will be releasing some time this year on Netflix around the world, and features a unique staff behind the project. Following the first teaser trailer for the film released last year, the newest and fullest trailer for the project yet shows us more of the human characters making their debut in the new anime series.

As seen in the original teaser trailer, it seems like the famous Jet Jaguar (as seen in Godzilla vs. Megalon) from TOHO's original Godzilla franchise will be playing a major role in the new series. If it's anything like the original incarnation, it will be some kind of weapon or tool that will allow humans to battle the kaiju. It looks like that's the case towards the end of the trailer as well.

Netflix has confirmed that Godzilla Singular Point will be running for 13 episodes in total, and it features some notable names behind the scenes. Designing the human characters is Blue Exorcist creator Kazue Kato, and designing the new kaiju in the series has been tasked to Eiji Yamamori, who has previously worked as an animator on many Studio Ghibli films including Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and The Wind Rises.

Godzilla Singular Point will be directed by Atsushi Takahashi (Doraemon the Movie 2017: Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi), Kan Sawada (composer for countless Doraemon films and series such as Yowamushi Pedal) will serve as composer for the new series, and Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe will be making his anime debut as the script writer for the series.

What do you think of this new look at Godzilla Singular Point? Are you waiting to pass judgment until we get a full look at the new Godzilla? Will you be checking it out when it hits Netflix later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!