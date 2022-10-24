Godzilla Is Getting an Epic New Theme Park Ride

Godzilla has been dominating screens for many decades through its franchise history, and now it's going to branch out in a cool way with an epic new theme park ride opening up overseas! Toho's famous kaiju has been going through quite a revival in recent years thanks to the success of feature film releases such as Shin Godzilla reinventing the giant monster for Japanese audiences, and Legendary's MonsterVerse quadrilogy bringing the Titan to light in a whole new way with fans around the world. This has led to all sorts of fun projects in the years since such as its theme parks.

Godzilla has been stomping through theme parks will all sorts of rides and events through Japan over the last few years especially, and now it's gearing up for its next big ride. Following the opening of "Godzilla the Ride" at the Seibuen Amusement Park in Japan last year, the park is getting ready to launch a new attraction dubbed "Godzilla the Mission: Escape from the Approaching Crisis of Giant Monsters!" that will serve as a story lead in to the main attraction kicking off on Godzilla Day later this year in Japan.

What's Coming to Godzilla the Mission?

Godzilla the Mission will have a story that leads into the events of the Godzilla the Ride in which park goers will be tasked with researching the giant kaiju before the main events of the story seen in the previous attraction. Opening up at the Seibuen Amusement Park in Japan starting on November 4th this year (which is "Godzilla Day"), the story for the coming attraction is teased as such, An immersive mystery-solving attraction 'Godzilla the Mission' leads to 'Godzilla the Ride'! As a rookie member of the unit, known as "special disaster countermeasures", accomplish your mission!"

Unfortunately there is no word on whether or not this ride nor any of the other previous Godzilla attractions will launch somewhere in international territories, so fans outside of Japan will have to look at it from afar. Thankfully, it's not like we're lacking new Godzilla projects though with a new TV series for Apple TV+ and a new film following up the events of Godzilla vs. Kong now in the works.

Would you check out this new Godzilla theme park attraction if you had the chance? How have you liked Godzilla's big worldwide resurrection lately? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!