‘Godzilla: The Planet Eater’ Releases First Teaser Trailer

Now that the first two films in Toho’s new Godzilla anime trilogy have released (and are also now available to stream on Netflix in the United States), the final film is ready for its November 9 release in Japan.

Toho Animation just released the first teaser trailer for Godzilla: The Planet Eater, and while it’s short, the major tease here is the confirmation of King Ghidorah.

Along with showing Godzilla Earth stomping around a fiery inferno, implying that the Earth is indeed in ruin by the third film, and now with the final shot revealing Ghidorah’s famous three headed design, the Earth will surely be destroyed then.

The anime trilogy has offered new takes on Toho’s famous kaiju, so fans are definitely hooked to see how the anime version of Ghidorah will stack up to the original. If you’re itching for more Godzilla right now, you can currently find the first two anime films featuring the famous beast stomping on Netflix.

The first of the new trilogy, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City, and now City on the Edge of Battle in the United States) is now on Netflix as well. It features a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It also features an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

Toho and Netflix‘s animated Godzilla film trilogy will definitely be a project standing out among the rest of the storied franchise. The Western version of Godzilla will be soon be premiering its sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters in March 2019, and will feature its own version of King Ghidorah as well.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”