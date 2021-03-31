Godzilla vs Kong Crushes King of the Monsters with Nearly $400 Million Box Office

✖

Godzilla vs Kong is on its way to box office greatness all thanks to a new report. After going live at the end of March, the kaiju flick has gone live in several regions around the world. Now, an update on the movie's box office confirms Warner Bros. Studios did well to go on with the release as Godzilla vs Kong is nearing $400 million worldwide.

The update comes from box office analyst Charlie Jatinder on Twitter (meJat32). It was there the analyst shared the news with kaiju fans that Godzilla vs Kong has made $389.5 million globally after its latest weekend.

(Photo: Warner Bros / Legendary)

"Godzilla vs Kong grossed $12.5M in its fourth weekend internationally, for a total of $309.5M Approx. Coupled with $80M Approx domestically, Global total reaches $389.5M," Jatinder shared.

Looking at the breakdown of global grosses, China is bankrolling the kaiju flick in a big way. Godzilla vs Kong has grossed nearly $180 million in that region alone, so it seems the monster movie has a loyal fanbase there. The United States box office has amassed more than $80 million in honor of Godzilla vs Kong while markets like Australia, Mexico, and Taiwan follow as fellow supporters.

As this MonsterVerse sequel nears $400 million, Godzilla vs Kong has shaken up one part of the franchise. It has made more money than Godzilla: King of the Monsters as the 2019 flick earned $386.6 million in its global run. However, Kong: Skull Island is still out of reach at $566 million and Godzilla rests at $529 million. It seems unlikely Godzilla vs Kong will outdo these two high rollers, but analysts are admittedly impressed by its $400 million milestone given the pandemic's ongoing impact on theaters across the world.

