Godzilla vs Kong Concept Art Unleashes The Rage of Kong

Godzilla vs Kong has pulled in hundreds of millions of dollars of profit so far in its theatrical run around the world, while also bringing some insane success to the streaming service of HBO Max, and new concept art images show off some of the biggest battles that the ruler of Skull Island had within the locale of the Hollow Earth. With Kong taking on the hero role, leading the forces of Monarch and Apex to the environment that spawned the giant monsters of Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, the giant primate's battle against Godzilla was the biggest of his life.

The Hollow Earth theory was first introduced in 2017's Kong: Skull Island, which took place in the 1970s and saw various scientists from the organization Monarch traveling to the cursed island that is teeming with giant monsters. The theory in question revolved around the idea that the Hollow Earth was the source of the giant monsters, aka Titans, that were stampeding across the Earth. Kong eventually is able to find his way to the Hollow Earth itself, discovering that his giant ape ancestors once ruled this location and had even battled against kaiju similar in appearance to the current lizard king.

Twitter Outlet Kaiju News Outlet shared these brand new concept art images that highlight Kong's rage as he battles various monsters that live within the Hollow Earth, proving that the ruler of Skull Island had far more to worry about in the kaiju crossover than simply the current king of the monsters:

New official #GodzillaVsKong concept artwork by Dean Sherriff has been released. pic.twitter.com/Rm0hydpkhS — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) April 15, 2021

With Godzilla vs Kong's success, fans are waiting on the edge of their seats to see if the MonsterVerse will continue, with either a direct sequel to the film, or a spin-off that will further explore the world of giant monsters. Though the latest film of the franchise had more than a few monsters outside of the big two, there are still plenty of kaiju that have yet to make their arrival from Toho Studios that would be welcome additions to Legendary Pictures' new world.

What do you think of this new concept art? Which monster would you like to see the MonsterVerse feature next? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.