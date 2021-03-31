Godzilla vs. Kong Reveals Japanese Dub Cast with New Trailer

Godzilla vs. Kong has revealed the cast of voices behind the Japanese dub of the film with a new trailer! Godzilla vs. Kong is now making its way through theaters around the world, and it's been doing impressively well in both the box office and HBO Max's streaming service since its initial debut last month. Now the film is set to hit Godzilla's home turf of Japan beginning next month, and Warner Bros and Legendary are hyping the upcoming the release of the MonsterVerse film with a brand new trailer showing off it's updates for this release.

Not only does the trailer reveal the new theme song for Godzilla vs. Kong's release in Japan, "Into the Deep" by MAN WITH A MISSION, but it also reveals the cast joining the Japanese dub of the film. Releasing in theaters in Japan on May 14th, Godzilla vs. Kong is getting ready to continue its domination around the world. You can check out the trailer in the video above!

The Japanese dub cast for Godzilla vs. Kong breaks down as such:

Mana Ashida as Madison Russell

Yuji Tanaka as Josh Valentine

Matsuya Onoue as Bernie Hayes

Kei Tanaka as Dr. Mark Russell

Minami Tanaka as Maia Simmons

Shinsuke Kasai as Guillermin

Kenjiro Tsuda as Dr. Nathan Lind

Maaya Sakamoto as Dr. Ilene Andrews

Godzilla vs. Kong is now making its way through theaters around the world, and fans in the United States can still check it out with HBO Max as of this writing for a few more days before it leaves the streaming service. The film is officially rated PG-13 and it's described as such, "Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

What did you think of Godzilla vs. Kong? Would you want to see more movies from Legendary's MonsterVerse? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!