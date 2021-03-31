Godzilla vs. Kong: MonsterVerse Art Gives New Look at Hollow Earth's Creatures

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong is a hit, with the blockbuster being released both streaming on HBO Max and in theaters around the world, and the creative minds behind the latest entry into Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse have decided to share concept art of the kaiju that are neither the lizard king nor the ruler of Skull Island. With the Hollow Earth theory proving to be real in the latest kaiju crossover, the Warner Bros Pictures' film decided to show off some of the original designs for the "creepy crawlers" that are fit to bursting within the locale once thought to be a myth.

One of the major plot points of the film, that puts Kong front and center, as both Monarch and Apex are attempting to use the larger-than-life primate to find the location that many believed to not be real. While Kong's main opponent in the film is the current king of the monsters, the Hollow Earth gives him the opportunity to show off his giant monster skills as he battles against a horde of nameless beasts that have taken up residence in the world that was once filled with Kong's ancestors, as the giant ape discovers as he searches through this bizarre new landscape.

Twitter Outlet Kaiju News Outlet shared the new concept art that highlights one of the giant bugs that were roaming around the Hollow Earth, proving that Legendary's MonsterVerse has far more beasts in its roster than simply Godzilla and Kong:

New official concept artwork of the bug-like Hollow Earth creatures from #GodzillaVsKong by Xander Smith has been revealed. The artwork appears to be identical to the creature's final design in the film. pic.twitter.com/PXimMpX6oB — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) April 11, 2021

Legendary Pictures has yet to confirm if there will be a future installment in the MonsterVerse, but based on the number of profits that the film has pulled in so far on both HBO Max and in theaters around the world, chances are seeming better than worse at this point. While there is the possibility that they could create a direct sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, there are plenty of other kaiju that are begging for a brand new makeover from the creative minds at Warner Bros.

What do you think of this creepy new concept art? Who is your favorite kaiju who is not Godzilla or Kong? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.