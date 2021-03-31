Godzilla vs. Kong Pushes HBO Max to New Download Record

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong pushes HBO Max to a new download record! Godzilla vs. Kong is bringing Legendary's MonsterVerse quadrilogy to its climax with a fight between the two titular Titans, and audiences have responded in kind by checking the film out in theaters and streaming it with HBO Max. The film has had such a box office success during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that it's made a mark as the defining performance of the pandemic thus far, and it seems that this success has been especially fruitful for the HBO Max streaming service as well according to new reports.

Following the reports that Godzilla vs. Kong's debut pushed a whole new wave of new subscribers to HBO Max, Variety is now reporting that HBO Max is now on the Top 10 quaterly rankings for the most-downloaded apps in the United States for the first quarter of 2021 (as tracked through research firm App Annie). It comes in at Number 9 on this list (just under Netflix and above social media app Snapchat), which breaks down as such:

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

TikTok YouTube ZOOM Cloud Meetings Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Cash App Netflix HBO Max Snapchat

While there have been no concrete numbers released for how many HBO Max subscribers (either old and new) have actually checked out Godzilla vs. Kong since its debut on March 31st, reports for its debut have noted how the film has outperformed the previous major theatrical releases such as Wonder Woman 1984. There could be many factors playing into this success, but the correlation between Godzilla vs. Kong's release and its download success is clear.

The film has been such a big hit with fans, in fact, that there has been a movement asking for Legendary to continue the MonsterVerse with new projects. Legendary and Warner Bros. have yet to reveal any plans beyond Godzilla vs. Kong, but with this fan fervor and support from those involved with the previous MonsterVerse projects, it's highly likely that there could be a continuation of sorts in the future.

