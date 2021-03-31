Godzilla vs Kong to Release Special VR Experience

✖

Godzilla Vs. Kong is set to arrive next month in theaters and on the streaming service of HBO Max, and the next Legendary Pictures' entry of the "Monster-Verse" is celebrating in a big way with a virtual reality experience that is set to launch later this year, giving fans a brand new way to experience the ultimate battle of the kaiju. Though we have yet to learn just where this virtual reality experience will land, with there being plenty of options out there for kaiju fans to experience this first-hand, it's clear this is a giant monster fan's dream come true.

The next Legendary Pictures' entry into the world of the "Monster-Verse" might be its last, with no plans currently revealed for the future of these versions of the current king of the monsters and the monarch of Skull Island. With this new experience also offering fans an original story that is separate from the movie dropping next month, it's clear that this virtual reality experience will further explore the world created by Warner Bros Entertainment.

Twitter User Omega Gormaru shared these initial plans for the special virtual reality experience, which will apparently be a game that will allow players to jump into the world of Godzilla and Kong as they battle for supremacy in a world of kaiju that is teeming with terrors around every corner:

#GodzillaVsKong VR Experience by The Virtual Reality Company is being adapted jointly with Legendary, & will reportedly feature an exclusive original story for the game based on the main plot of the movie. Again reportedly but it seems to be an actual VR game & not a D&B VR ride pic.twitter.com/fqQoMoAbhU — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) February 22, 2021

As mentioned earlier, we aren't sure as to whether or not the "Monster-Verse" will continue past the titanic crossover dropping this March, though we know more than a few kaiju fans would love to dive further into this world of giant monsters. While it isn't confirmed as to whether or not MechaGodzilla will be making landfall in this movie, fans have been spotting Easter Eggs in the promotional material for the blockbuster film.

Will you be strapping on a headset to experience a first-person perspective of the battle between Godzilla and Kong? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.