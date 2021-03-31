Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Praises Imax Version of Film

✖

Godzilla Vs. Kong is set to arrive on HBO Max and in theaters next month, finally giving fans the kaiju battle that many have been waiting for since 2014's Legendary Pictures' version of Godzilla first hit the silver screen, and the director of this titanic tussle, Adam Wingard, took to social media to praise the Imax version of the film. With this movie featuring the lizard king and the monarch of Skull Island coming to blows, it would certainly make for an amazing experience, though the problem of the coronavirus pandemic is certainly in the back of many fans' minds.

Adam Wingard is no stranger to directing monsters, as his previous films have mostly been about horror such as The Blair Witch, which featured the return of the ghoulish supernatural creature, and The Guest doing their best jobs at scaring audiences. He also isn't a stranger to the world of anime, having directed Netflix's live-action adaptation of Death Note, the story of high school student Light Yagami following his discovery of a magical notebook that allows him to kill anyone that he writes within its pages. With the trailer hitting the internet earlier this year for the first time, kaiju fans can't wait to see who will be the victor between Godzilla and Kong.

Director Adam Wingard took to his Official Instagram Account to share how much he had loved experiencing Godzilla Vs. Kong in an Imax screening that had three-dimensional effects that were able to elicit the reactions from one of the creative minds responsible for this Legendary Pictures film:

The future of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse" is up in the air following the release of Godzilla Vs. Kong, with no future live-action films announced for either kaiju or the other giant monsters that have been introduced in the world so far. However, this hardly means that stories revolving around the lizard king and larger-than-life primate will come to a close here, as Netflix has announced new anime series for both of these beasts in Godzilla: Singular Point and Skull Island.

Are you hyped for the arrival of these two giant monsters in both theaters and HBO Max next month? Who do you think will claim victory? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.