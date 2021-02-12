Netflix's "Thicc" Godzilla Has Kaiju Fans Stunned
This year, Netflix is jumping in on the kaiju action following this March's Godzilla Vs. Kong from Legendary Pictures with a new anime series, Godzilla: Singular Point, that gives the current king of the monsters a drastic makeover that many fans can't wrap their minds around. With the lizard king getting an anime makeover that makes his thighs larger than anything else we've seen before, fans are dubbing this new incarnation of Godzilla as "thicc" and taking to social media to share their love, or sheer astonishment, at the debut of this new take on the kaiju legend.
Bear witness to a god. Check out the final design for Godzilla Singular Point’s king of the monsters, designed by Eiji Yamamori and colored by Yuji Kaneko. pic.twitter.com/tGw2zg1IWL— NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 12, 2021
Think I found the guy behind the new Netflix Godzilla design...#ThiccThighsSaveLives #ゴジラSP pic.twitter.com/wdSCksDCHt— Prof Guy-Os (@ProfKaiju) February 12, 2021
I feel like Japan can no longer say anything about the Legendary Godzilla's hips.#godzilla #netflix #GodzillaSingularPoint #kaiju #monster https://t.co/U4i6FRKNyj— UK Kaiju Fans (@UKKaiju) February 12, 2021
Netflix gave me Thicc Godzilla for my birthday https://t.co/pv6rP8n3nL— James Bartholomeou (@iyagovos) February 12, 2021
So Netflix reveal the new Godzilla design for Godzilla: Singular Point, and its basically this pic.twitter.com/3YnVJfZQUk— 🦖Missy🐉 #TeamGodzila (@missingno_54) February 12, 2021
so they revealed the new Godzilla design for the Netflix anime and GOD ALMIGHTY HES CARRYING THAT— Juan Weasley (@JWizzleBoi) February 12, 2021
T R U N K pic.twitter.com/bhB5SwYnXM
He looks AWESOME!!!!! This is a very back-to-basics design, while still aiming for a "realistic" physical makeup, being made for an anime series and all! I am *eagerly* waiting to see this guy in action!#GodzillaSingularPoint #Godzilla #anime #Netflix https://t.co/KpS5tZRpCI— John Paul Cassidy (@ryuuseipro) February 12, 2021
Netflix Godzilla kinda dummy thick... https://t.co/C6b4NBXQFB— Amor Titan (@JordanFreemanTW) February 12, 2021
Godzilla out here looking thicc for his new Netflix series https://t.co/z7j94OEyS1— Noah D (@ArklessWonder) February 12, 2021