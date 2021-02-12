Netflix's "Thicc" Godzilla Has Kaiju Fans Stunned

By Evan Valentine

This year, Netflix is jumping in on the kaiju action following this March's Godzilla Vs. Kong from Legendary Pictures with a new anime series, Godzilla: Singular Point, that gives the current king of the monsters a drastic makeover that many fans can't wrap their minds around. With the lizard king getting an anime makeover that makes his thighs larger than anything else we've seen before, fans are dubbing this new incarnation of Godzilla as "thicc" and taking to social media to share their love, or sheer astonishment, at the debut of this new take on the kaiju legend.

What do you think of the new Godzilla look in the upcoming anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the thicc kaiju!

