Netflix's "Thicc" Godzilla Has Kaiju Fans Stunned

This year, Netflix is jumping in on the kaiju action following this March's Godzilla Vs. Kong from Legendary Pictures with a new anime series, Godzilla: Singular Point, that gives the current king of the monsters a drastic makeover that many fans can't wrap their minds around. With the lizard king getting an anime makeover that makes his thighs larger than anything else we've seen before, fans are dubbing this new incarnation of Godzilla as "thicc" and taking to social media to share their love, or sheer astonishment, at the debut of this new take on the kaiju legend.

Bear witness to a god. Check out the final design for Godzilla Singular Point’s king of the monsters, designed by Eiji Yamamori and colored by Yuji Kaneko. pic.twitter.com/tGw2zg1IWL — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 12, 2021

What do you think of the new Godzilla look in the upcoming anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the thicc kaiju!