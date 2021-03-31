Godzilla vs Kong Shares New TV Spot

✖

The long-awaited battle between the current king of the monsters and the monarch of Skull Island is finally about to arrive next month in theaters and streaming on HBO Max with Godzilla Vs. Kong, and the Legendary Pictures' latest entry into the "Monster-Verse" has revealed a brand new tv spot. With the lizard king facing off against the giant primate in a battle for the ages, fans are waiting to see what other kaiju might have a role to play in the upcoming tussle and just who will ultimately be crowned the victor within this brawl.

Many fans have been wondering if a certain mechanical version of the king of the monsters will be making an appearance, with some viewers believing that MechaGodzilla himself can be seen in the original trailer released for Godzilla Vs. Kong. Though there has yet to be any confirmation that the rival to the lizard king will in fact be a part of what might be the final entry in Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse", there certainly is plenty of evidence that fans were able to spot in footage for the film that Godzilla and Kong won't be alone when it comes to their battle that is threatening to shake the world to its foundation.

Twitter Outlet Kaiju News Outlet shared this new television spot that features some brief new footage of the larger than life primate squaring off against the lizard king in what might be the biggest battle to take place in Legendary Pictures' universe of kaiju:

A new #GodzillaVsKong TV spot has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/dMJRMTDrIu — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 17, 2021

As mentioned earlier, the future of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse" is still up in the air at this point, with fans left wondering if we'll see the live-action kaiju return to the silver screen. Luckily, Godzilla and Kong will both be receiving anime series of their own via the streaming service of Netflix. With Pacific Rim The Black also landing on Netflix, perhaps we'll see an anime crossover that unites all of these universes together for one grand battle that would see robots, lizards, and primates throwing hands.

What do you think of this latest television spot for Godzilla Vs. Kong? Who do you think will win in this massive showdown? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.