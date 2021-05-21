Godzilla vs Kong Fans are Wondering Where the Heck the Trailer Is

Fans of the Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse have been waiting on baited breath for a long time now for anything related to Godzilla vs. Kong. Production on the movie took place began over two years ago, starting before Godzilla: King of the Monsters was even released in theaters, and since then it has only been a string of delayed release dates with very little marketing materials to be seen. Today brought word that the movie will be moving up its release date, arriving in March of this year instead of May, and the news has fans excited but also asking one question: Where the heck is the trailer for this movie?

At the end of last year WarnerMedia confirmed that all of their 2021 movies would be released on HBO Max and in theaters on the same date, among them Godzilla vs Kong. Some new images were revealed at CCXP last year, but in the time since then the release of the film has been kind of up in the air due to some legal concerns. The announcement that the film would be a day and date release on streaming and in theaters was apparently news to Legendary who began exploring legal options to prevent it. Bloomberg put out a report about this hybrid release plan and its fallout, revealing that the films which stream on HBO Max will be subject to guaranteed payment regardless of the actual box office.

With the legal side of things seemingly squared away, and today's announcement of a new release date, it seems like the film is finally coming out soon, but yet we must still ask, where is the trailer? Fans took to Twitter to ask the same thing and we've collected the best responses below!