Godzilla vs Kong Fans are Wondering Where the Heck the Trailer Is
Fans of the Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse have been waiting on baited breath for a long time now for anything related to Godzilla vs. Kong. Production on the movie took place began over two years ago, starting before Godzilla: King of the Monsters was even released in theaters, and since then it has only been a string of delayed release dates with very little marketing materials to be seen. Today brought word that the movie will be moving up its release date, arriving in March of this year instead of May, and the news has fans excited but also asking one question: Where the heck is the trailer for this movie?
At the end of last year WarnerMedia confirmed that all of their 2021 movies would be released on HBO Max and in theaters on the same date, among them Godzilla vs Kong. Some new images were revealed at CCXP last year, but in the time since then the release of the film has been kind of up in the air due to some legal concerns. The announcement that the film would be a day and date release on streaming and in theaters was apparently news to Legendary who began exploring legal options to prevent it. Bloomberg put out a report about this hybrid release plan and its fallout, revealing that the films which stream on HBO Max will be subject to guaranteed payment regardless of the actual box office.
With the legal side of things seemingly squared away, and today's announcement of a new release date, it seems like the film is finally coming out soon, but yet we must still ask, where is the trailer? Fans took to Twitter to ask the same thing and we've collected the best responses below!
You got any of that footage?
Can we see some FOOTAGE? https://t.co/8RhN0b17dE— kyle (@wyIeout) January 16, 2021
still waiting
Fans waiting on the Godzilla vs Kong trailer. pic.twitter.com/GHljW7hA7T— Cameron Junge 🎃 (@cam_junge) January 15, 2021
Aaaand the trailer?
Okaaay.. where tf is the trailer https://t.co/iT4aP2LDil— 🌙яуѕтαℓ. (@analchanteuse) January 16, 2021
NOW
I need that Godzilla vs. Kong trailer NOW pic.twitter.com/5uYMNP07B7— Devin (@DevinScott64) January 16, 2021
No excuses
@RealClownfishTV , okay now to they have no excuse to delaying the trailer. https://t.co/LPhyYOsh5m— Kristen Ramirez (@dalia1784) January 16, 2021
Nah fam
Warner Bros: “GOOD NEWS PEEPS! We bumped up the release date for Godzilla VS Kong!”
The fanbase: “nice... how about,, a trailer??...”
Warner Bros: pic.twitter.com/AM7qLoAKOQ— DWID (@DealDewott) January 16, 2021
Waiting for the trailer
How I feel waiting for that Godzilla Vs Kong trailer to drop. pic.twitter.com/zKGMrU0fL7— Rob's Media Vault (@Robsmediavault) January 13, 2021
How
How tf is Godzilla vs Kong coming out in March when there hasn’t been a single trailer???— 2K(id)21 Michael (@itskidmichael) January 16, 2021
TRAILER!!
Even the surprise release date change of Godzilla vs Kong is a bad sign of being given the Solo treatment: late in the game trailer while toys already out there for months while hoping not do what the last film did with marketing of way too many trailers.
That said, TRAILER!!— Lamar Jackson (@lamarjackson2) January 16, 2021
What if....no trailer
what if we just... don't get a trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong?— Matt Brown (@CallMeMatt88) January 16, 2021
I know trailers are vital for marketing to people who may not know about the movie (more people than you would think) but what if, for the first time in ages, you saw a blockbuster knowing absolutely nothing beforehand