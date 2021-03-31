Godzilla Vs Kong - Kaiju Deserving Of Legendary Treatment

Jet Jaguar (Photo: Netflix) Aside from Mechagodzilla, Jet Jaguar is perhaps the most well known "robot" in the history of the giant monster universe that we've seen on the silver screen and giving him a fresh coat of paint with an appearance in Legendary Pictures' universe would certainly help remind audiences of his popularity. Originally appearing in the 1973 film Godzilla Vs. Megalon, the giant robot was created by a lone scientist, but was unfortunately turned to the side of evil thanks to some reprogramming. Luckily, for both Godzilla and the world, Jaguar was able to shake the nefarious control and fought for the Earth against Megalon. prevnext

Biollante (Photo: Toho) What do you get when you take an ordinary house plant and inject Godzilla cells into it? Well you get Biollante of course, a hybrid kaiju that is perhaps one of the most terrifying to stalk the films of Toho Studios. First appearing in 1989's Godzilla Vs. Biollante, this fusion nightmare would look horrifying if it were given a makeover via Legendary Pictures' kaiju universe, as we can barely comprehend just how scary the fiend could be if he was once again unleashed on the planet Earth.

Destoroyah (Photo: Toho) Destroyah is what you get when you find a kaiju that is bigger than the current king of the monsters and slap on the wings of King Ghidorah for good measure. What is clearly created as a "final boss" for the lizard king, Destoroyah first appeared in the 1995 film appropriately titled Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah in which the new giant monster was unleashed on a weakened Godzilla as a sort of "next step in giant monster evolution". With one of the most grandiose designs of the kaiju, we would love to see what changes Legendary Pictures would make for the airborne destroyer.

Mechani-Kong (Photo: Toho) If Godzilla gets Mechagodzilla, it's only fair that the ruler of Skull Island gets a metal doppelganger of his own, so look no further than Mechani-Kong. In the movie King Kong Escapes, which was a Toho film that focused squarely on the giant ape rather than the lizard king, Mechani-Kong is built by Dr. Who who surprisingly doesn't create the robot to fight its mortal predecessor. Rather, Who wants Mechani-Kong to find him a specific element, but when this metal monstrosity can't do the job, the scientist attempts to use the real thing. Needless to say, Kong's metal doppelganger could certainly use an upgrade.

Hedorah (Photo: Toho) Pound for pound, Hedorah is one of the most terrifying kaiju that we've seen created over Toho's long history in the giant monster business. Billed as an "alien pollution", it first appears as a biological saucer that exterminates any living thing it passes over and eventually morphs into a far more recognizable shape when it eventually fights against Godzilla in 1971's Godzilla Vs. Hedorah. Looking more like a mass of sludge given life than anything that the lizard king had seen before, Hedorah being brought into Legendary's Monster-Verse would definitely make for one of the most terrifying beasts to date.

Gigan (Photo: Toho) What is basically "Space Godzilla", Gigan first made landfall in 1972's Godzilla Vs Gigan, which also brought in a number of other legendary giant monsters into the fray that was created by Toho Studio. Gigan has a number of insane powers up his sleeve that put him leagues above Godzilla at times, firing off lasers, shooting buzzsaws, and even having the ability to fly under his power. While we don't know if Legendary Pictures will ever make its way into space, Gigan is definitely one of the first creatures it should hit if it does.