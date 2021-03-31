Godzilla vs. Kong Funko Pops Are up for Pre-Order With Exclusives

Godzilla vs. Kong is the upcoming sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Kong: Skull Island (2017), and promises to deliver a Monsterverse battle for the ages. That said, it's no surprise that the trailer broke records for Warner Bros. Pictures. Fans probably weren't thrilled with news that the release date for the film was pushed back to March 31st in theaters and on HBO Max, but the release of these Pop figures at Funko Fair 2021 might make up for it.

The Godzilla vs Kong Funko Pop collection includes several versions of these iconic monsters - some in 10-inch jumbo sizes with basic poses and others clutching rubble and displaying weapons and battle scars. Note the axe that Kong is holding - it appears to be one of Godzilla's back fins/spines. In the recent trailer, Kong uses the weapon to deflect Godzilla's atomic breath blast, which is also represented in Pop figure form.

As far as exclusives are concerned, the jumbo City Lights Kong figure is a Walmart exclusive that can be pre-ordered right here. The matching City Lights Godzilla is also a Walmart exclusive can be pre-ordered here. Go after these figures first because they will probably get the quickest sell out. Additional exclusives include a glow-in-the dark version of the atomic breath Godzilla that should be available to pre-order here at FYE soon, and a Godzilla vs Kong 2-pack that will be available here at Books-a-Million.

Pre-orders for the rest of the Godzilla vs Kong Funko Pop lineup are live here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth as part of Funko Fair Day 7. Odds are they will show up here on Amazon later today or early tomorrow. You can keep tabs on all of the new Funko releases from the event right here via our Funko Fair master list.

If you want to kick things up a notch, Tamashii Nations has launched high-end S.H. MonsterArts figures based on Godzilla vs Kong. Both figures feature highly accurate sculpts based on the monsters in the film, along with accessories like additional hands and heads. Once again, Kong's Godzilla plate axe is included, which is more proof that it plays a big role in the movie.

Pre-orders for both of the Tamashii Nations Godzilla vs Kong figures are live here on Amazon and here Entertainment Earth for $68 with shipping slated for July/August. An official synopsis for the film reads:

"Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

