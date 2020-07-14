Legendary's Godzilla: Where Can The Kaiju Go In The Future?

With the upcoming crossover feature length film pitting the lizard king against the ruler of Skull Island in Godzilla Vs Kong, there have been no announcements with regards to what is the future of the giant monster franchise here in the west but we've thought of a number of ideas as to what we can see Legendary's Godzilla doing in the future. Though Godzilla Vs Kong has been delayed a number of times in the past, with the film tentatively scheduled for a release next May in 2021, fans can't wait to see the titanic showdown between these two legendary creatures! Where do you want to see the story of Legendary's Godzilla go in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju!

Destroy All Monsters (Photo: Toho Studios) Now to be fair, Godzilla: King of the Monsters gave us a plot that was somewhat similar to Destroy All Monsters in that it was a massive congregation of giant monsters rampaging the earth, but the latter movie that was released decades ago has even more monsters and adds in the offspring of Godzilla to boot, though we would imagine that Godzilla Jr. would be far different in the Legendary series. A number of the monsters we saw in the last Legendary picture only got the opportunity to make quick cameos, and hopefully a feature length film that adapted Destroy All Monsters could see them all in some serious action set pieces.

A Sequel To The Fight With Kong (Photo: Warner Bros / ComicBook.com) With these two giant monsters, perhaps one movie won't be enough to truly show off the conflict that would wreck the world as the lizard king and the head of Skull Island were to tango. With a sequel to Godzilla Vs Kong, we could spend even more time not just getting to know the current king of the monsters, but the most famous giant primate the world over!

Shin Godzilla Appears (Photo: Toho Studios) Easily the most terrifying example of Godzilla that has been created, Shin Godzilla created one of the best movies of the franchise with the titular film, following the giant lizard evolving from an infant to a larger than life nightmare. Seeing these two versions of Godzilla locking horns would definitely make for a showdown unlike any other, and introduce a new generation of audiences to the terror of the latest interpretation of Japan's Godzilla!

A Reboot (Photo: Warner Bros.) With the upcoming film giving us one of the biggest blockbuster kaiju showdowns in recent history, perhaps a reboot wouldn't be unheard of at this point. Though Godzilla has always skirted the line between hero, villain, and anti-hero, perhaps creating a straight up horror movie that follows the giant lizard would work well with a smaller budget. Focusing on the devastation of the king of the monsters ala Cloverfield, there would definitely be an opportunity to re-imagine Godzilla as a horror movie monster that could spark terror wherever he went.