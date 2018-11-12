‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Officially Begins Production

Godzilla has a few months to go before he roars back into theaters, but the monster has his eye on more than its sequel. In 2020, Godzilla and King Kong will meet in an epic crossover, and it seems the massive film just went into production.

Following a series of rumors, Legendary informed fans the reports were true; Godzilla vs. Kong has moved into production ahead of its Summer 2020 release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Legends will collide. Production has officially begun on Godzilla vs. Kong. In theaters everywhere Summer 2020,” the studio’s Twitter page confirmed.

Legends will collide. Production has officially begun on Godzilla vs. Kong. In theaters everywhere Summer 2020.#Godzilla pic.twitter.com/IyegYH5Agb — Legendary (@Legendary) November 12, 2018

Shortly after the official confirmation went up, a reported synopsis surfaced for the flick. You can check out the brief blurb below: (via Godzilla Movies)

“In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

New reports have also added film credits to Godzilla vs. Kong. Adam Wingard will be directing the feature as planned, and he will oversee a talented cast including the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Alexander Skarsgard, and many more.

Before this third flick can hit the MonsterVerse, Legendary still has some business to take care of with Godzilla one on one. Next May, the kaiju will lumber back into theaters in the sequel to 2014’s Godzilla, and you can check out the full synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters below before it debuts:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019. Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on May 20, 2020. Will you be seeing them? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!