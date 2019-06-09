Godzilla vs Kong May Be Delayed According To Warner Bros. Bosses

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is entering yet another weekend at the box office, and all eyes at Warner Bros. Pictures are on the kaiju. This sequel marks the third installment of Legendary Entertainment’s growing MonsterVerse with its big crossover set to debut next year. However, if a recent interview says anything, then it is that Godzilla vs Kong may get a new release date soon.

Recently, Deadline put out an article reporting on the Produced By Conference. It was there Warner Bros. Studio bosses Toby Emmerich and president Peter Roth had a chat with Deadline. The duo opened up about the studio’s MonsterVerse investment, and Emmerich is confident in the film… even though it may get pushed back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[The film] will deliver for fans in the way they were looking for,” the executive said as he compared Godzilla vs Kong to Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

However, Emmerich went on to say the film “might come out later in the year” in order to ensure the studio puts out “an A+ movie” for fans.

Currently, Godzilla vs Kong is set to debut on Friday, March 13. This release date is shared by The Invisible Man which Warner Bros. Pictures is surely not too concerned about. However, the week prior will see the debut of a Pixar film Onward while the following weeks bring in films like A Quiet Place 2 and Mulan. Clearly, March will be busy, and its packed line up would prevent Godzilla vs Kong from bringing in as much money week over week. So, it a report goes live confirming the film’s delay to August or September 2020, don’t be too shocked.

So, would you be okay with this delay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”