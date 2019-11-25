Godzilla vs Kong Delays Release Date

It looks like Godzilla is going to take a bit more time to return to theaters. A brand-new report has gone live about the monster’s next film, Godzilla vs Kong. The film will pit the huge kaiju against King Kong at last, but the movie will no longer debut in March 2020. According to a piece by The Wrap, the flick has been delayed to a November 2020 release date.

According to the report, multiple insiders informed The Wrap about the delay. Godzilla vs Kong is now expected to go live on November 11, 2020. The delay will push the film back nearly eight months from its original release date on March 13, 2020.

This is not the first date change for Godzilla vs Kong. The movie was originally slated by Warner Bros. Pictures to debut in May 2020. It was move to March 2020 earlier this year and filming was completed on the feature shortly thereafter.

At this point, there are no hard details about the sequel’s latest delay, but fans of the franchise are not surprised. If the film was slated to debut in March, fans expected to have seen a teaser by now. This delay has answered the question netizens had about where the Godzilla vs Kong promo could be, but it isn’t what they had hoped. Now, Godzilla fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the kaiju duke things out with King Kong over on Skull Island.

Are you surprised by this release update?

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.