‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Set Photo Shares First-Look at Millie Bobby Brown

Godzilla and King Kong’s inevitable showdown in Godzilla vs. Kong has been one of the most alluring aspects of Legendary’s current Monsterverse, and now production on the 2020 sequel is well underway.

Photos have shown up from Godzilla vs. Kong‘s set in Hawaii, and reveal one of the stars of the production, Millie Bobby Brown.

Strike that last post! These photos of Millie Bobby Brown & Adam Wingard are from today! At a place called Hunukai park. Just a few blocks from the house they were filming at. #godzillavskong pic.twitter.com/PSJh6HABce — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) November 29, 2018

As spotted by Hollywood Pipeline and Reel News Hawaii, photos of Millie Bobby Brown and Director Adam Wingard are filming in Hunakai Park. It seems that along with the more tropical setting, Brown’s character gets a more tropical look. Though it’s unclear whether or not she’ll appear in this outfit in the film.

Though these photos do not confirm much about the anticipated sequel, it does imply that Brown’s character survives the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Though this was kind of confirmed through her casting in the film, unless she’s shooting a flashback scene, fans will be glad to know that there’s a hint that she’s alive and well for the final Titan battle.

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated to release in theaters May 22, 2020. Directed by Adam Wingard, based on a story by Terry Rossio, and produced by Alex Garcia, the film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Lance Reddick, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Damien Bichir.

Godzilla vs. Kong is officially described as such, “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

While much of the film is still kept under wraps, fans will soon get to see exactly how Godzilla: King of the Monsters leads into this titanic battle. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, and the official synopsis reads as such, “”The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

