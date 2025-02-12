Eddie Brock and Carnage Are Working Together to Kill Some of Marvel’s Heavy Hitters

The unlikely pairing between Eddie Brock and Carnage is already shaping up to be bad news for some of Marvel’s most powerful characters. Eddie Brock has long been known as the host of the Venom symbiote, and Carnage is Venom’s bloodthirsty offspring that originally bonded with the serial killer Cletus Kasady. Eddie and Carnage have undergone some drastic changes over the years, but perhaps their biggest changes came in the Venom War event. Instead of being the King in Black, Eddie Brock is now Carnage’s host. Eddie has to find people to kill to keep Carnage in line, and their next targets range from cosmic heroes and villains to street-level vigilantes. WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Eddie Brock: Carnage #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Eddie Brock: Carnage #1 comes from the creative team of Charles Soule, Jesus Saiz, Matt Hollingsworth, and VC’s Joe Sabino. Venom War concluded with both Eddie Brock and Carnage on the brink of death. Eddie agreed to bond with Carnage to keep them alive, but now he’s linked to a killing machine that constantly needs its bloodlust satiated. That’s the premise of Eddie Brock: Carnage #1 as Eddie and Carnage search for a serial killer aboard an airplane.

Readers really get to see the working dynamic between Eddie Brock and Carnage on display. Even without Venom, Eddie is still trying to do good by hunting killers across America. It does have the added bonus of satisfying Carnage’s needs as far as bloodshed goes. Carnage and Eddie hold a conversation inside Eddie’s mind that readers get to eavesdrop on, with Carnage constantly screaming for Eddie to find someone to kill. Carnage gets his wish when they find the Hopscotch Killer, but the only problem is he’s the co-pilot of the plane.

Carnage turns Eddie Brock into a killer

image credit: marvel comics

Eddie Brock and Carnage kill the co-pilot in the plane’s cockpit, but not before the Hopscotch Killer takes out the pilot and sends the plane veering towards the ground. Eddie uses the Carnage symbiote to craft a set of wings to fly away from the plane before it crashes, packing all of its passengers in a net that he drags behind him. Carnage tells Eddie that saving lives wasn’t what he signed up for. Just as Carnage appears to take control over Eddie’s body, Eddie wakes up in a bed back home. He’s missing time from escaping the plane to waking up, and demands Carnage tells him what happened to the passengers.

Carnage, dressed as a rather dapper gentleman in a blood-red matching suit and hat, refuses to answer Eddie’s questions. They argue over whether Eddie is secretly a killer before moving on to the topic at hand: finding more bodies to kill. Except this time Carnage wants the victims to have powers. After all, Carnage is evaluating potential hosts. When Eddie asks who Carnage has in mind, we get a look at heroes and villains Carnage is scouting.

Carnage wants to kill Galactus, Silver Surfer, Phoenix, and more

image credit: marvel comics

Carnage has his sights set high when it comes to characters he’s looking to kill. Inside Eddie Brock’s mind, where his conversation with Carnage takes place, we see a wall with lined with photos featuring the likes of Galactus, Silver Surfer, Hela, Phoenix, Bullseye, and Elektra. It’s a look ahead at the possible guest stars fans will see in future issues of Eddie Brock: Carnage.

Galactus, Silver Surfer, Phoenix, and Hela can be considered omega-level characters. They’re adventures typically take them to the cosmos or other realms like Asgard, whereas until recently Carnage and Venom have been Earth-based characters. However, Eddie Brock was formerly the King in Black and ruler over all the symbiotes, while Carnage has been traveling across the Marvel Universe amassing power, turning the symbiote into something not unlike a god. Carnage must have liked his taste at new power, and is looking to get more of it by slaying these powerful heroes and villains.

