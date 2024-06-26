Marvel Comics x Godzilla Collaboration Announced

Godzilla is living the good life these days. If you did not realize, the monster not only won an Academy Award this year but also broke box-office records with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. After decades on the big screen, Godzilla is going through a revival of sorts, and now Marvel is getting onboard. After all, the publisher announced a special Godzilla collab is coming in September, and it will bring the kaiju to a number of comics.

According to Marvel Comics, a number of Godzilla-centric variant covers are being inked for 21 different issues. The covers will all be released in September, and to hype the collaboration, Marvel has released a few of the variants. From Venom to Deadpool and Captain America, the entire Marvel Universe is ready to fight Godzilla, and fans are here for it.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

As you can imagine, this Godzilla x Marvel collab has readers excited, but this is hardly the first time the kaiju has popped up in comics. In fact, DC Comics dealt with the movie monster most recently with Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong. The special series debuted in 2023 and pitted a slew of Justice League icons against our favorite monsters. Now, Marvel is gearing up for its own kaiju run, so we will see how Godzilla fares shortly.

Plus, there is also the fact Godzilla is a canon part of the Marvel Universe. Back in 1977, Godzilla joined the Marvel Comics family with its own series. For years, Marvel Comics was in charge of the kaiju when it came to comics, but the publisher has since lost rights to the monster. These days, IDW Publishing oversees Godzilla for the most part, but other publishers are able to tap into the monster's power. At last, Marvel has managed to secure a reunion with Godzilla, so readers better put in their variant orders for September ASAP.

