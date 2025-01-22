Marvel Unveils Godzilla Vs. Spider-Man (With A Venomous Twist)

Hot on the heels of the announcement that the King of the Monsters would be taking on Marvel’s jolly green giant, the Incredible Hulk, it seems that New York City’s favorite wall crawler is getting in on the action. Marvel has recently announced that Godzilla Vs. Spider-Man is the next comic on the drawing board for the kaiju-filled crossover, but this one’s going to be a little different. While the lizard king will be fighting against Peter Parker, this will be a different iteration of the beloved Marvel hero during a specific time in his life. Luckily, said time gives Spidey one of his most powerful iterations in his superhero career.

Godzilla Vs. Spider-Man #1 will arrive on April 30th this spring, bringing together some big creators for this giant crossover. Legendary comic writer Joe Kelly, who might be best known for his past work on Deadpool, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Uncanny X-Men, is leading the charge. Kelly will be joined by artist Nick Bradshaw, who has experience with titles like Wolverine And The X-Men, Strange Academy, and Fantastic Four. As mentioned previously, this crossover will take place shortly after the events of Marvel’s original Secret Wars storyline, meaning that Peter will be inside his classic symbiote costume. Of course, this now leaves open the possibility that a Venom-version of Godzilla might make an appearance, potentially creating the most powerful Venom we’ve seen to date.

Marvel & Toho

The Itsy Bitsy Kaiju

Writer Joe Kelly detailed his excitement for diving into this new project, explaining how this crossover is his chance to ‘go nuts’ as a writer, “The second I heard that there was going to be a Godzilla x Spidey crossover set in the ‘80s, I almost leapt across the table to claim it. This book is a chance to go nuts and have a blast with two iconic characters and channel the chaos of the time period that I was actively collecting Spider-Man. Nick Bradshaw really captures the absurdity of the concept and the vibe I was going for, while at the same time giving Godzilla and Spidey (in his perfectly-normal-nothing-weird-here-black suit!) the prestige and gravity they deserve. It’s a love letter served with an earth-shattering roar!”

Of course, this isn’t the only major crossover that Peter Parker will participate in this year as another monster is stalking New York City’s streets. Announced last year, Predator Versus Spider-Man will see the legendary alien hunter attempting to add Spider-Man to his list of prey. Ironically enough, this crossover will also arrive this April, meaning that wall crawler fans will have a lot to look forward to in the crossover department.

Godzilla Vs. Marvel

Alongside Spidey, Godzilla is planning to fight both the Incredible Hulk and the Fantastic Four in respective outings beginning this March. The six issue mini-series has yet to reveal what the latter three issues will see the king of the monsters tackle, though we could certainly guess that the Avengers and the X-Men might take their crack at the kaiju.

Ironically enough, Marvel was beaten to the punch in fighting Godzilla in the current era as DC Comics recently ended Justice League Vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong. Not only did this series do some wild things like make King Kong a Green Lantern but it was successful enough to warrant a sequel that is currently in the works.

