Godzilla x Kong Cosplay Shares Hilarious Take on Godzilla Evolved

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now taking over theaters, and one hilarious cosplay is taking on Godzilla Evolved in a whole new way! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has expanded the MonsterVerse with a major new entry as the two titular Titans needed to team up with one another to take on some powerful new foes. But these new Titans turned out to be such a threat that Godzilla and Kong as they previously were seen were not going to be strong enough to take them down. Which means they needed to beef up for the new fight to come.

In Kong's side of things, this meant he had to be armed with a giant robotic arm but it was different for Godzilla. Spending the film charging as much radiation as he possibly could, Godzilla reached a new and pink "Godzilla Evolved" form that was strong enough to close the gap in power. Now this awesome new Godzilla form has taken a decidedly wild turn thanks to some unique cosplay from Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram. Check it out below:

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – What to Know

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now available in theaters and IMAX in the United States, and tickets for the film are now on sale. Rated PG-13 for creature violence and action, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct with Simon Barrett writing the script. Returning MonsterVerse franchise stars include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. Legendary Entertainment teases what to expect from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What did you think of Godzilla Evolved's debut in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Are you hoping to see the new form return in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!