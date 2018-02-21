Anime

Internet Reacts To Goku’s Mastered Ultra Instinct Form

Goku and Vegeta have been struggling against Jiren during Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power, […]

Goku and Vegeta have been struggling against Jiren during Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power, and after Vegeta’s elimination Goku had reached the Ultra Instinct state once more.

While he looked the same as the other two times he managed to reach the state in th tournament, his stance and aura immediately seemed different than before. Then shortly thereafter, the series revealed Goku‘s final form in the series, a “mastered” Ultra Instinct that comes with silver hair in the preview.

Fans got a better look at this form in the marketing materials for the series, and doubly so with his inclusion into the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 video game, and the reaction has been positive overall as fans are very excited for the series to return for its final three episodes.

Read on to see what fans had to say about Goku’s new Ultra Instinct.

