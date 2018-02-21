Internet Reacts To Goku’s Mastered Ultra Instinct Form

Goku and Vegeta have been struggling against Jiren during Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power, and after Vegeta’s elimination Goku had reached the Ultra Instinct state once more.

While he looked the same as the other two times he managed to reach the state in th tournament, his stance and aura immediately seemed different than before. Then shortly thereafter, the series revealed Goku‘s final form in the series, a “mastered” Ultra Instinct that comes with silver hair in the preview.

Fans got a better look at this form in the marketing materials for the series, and doubly so with his inclusion into the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 video game, and the reaction has been positive overall as fans are very excited for the series to return for its final three episodes.

Read on to see what fans had to say about Goku’s new Ultra Instinct.

@_PintoBeanss

Goku in mastered ultra instinct looks tough! — Chris (@_PintoBeanss) February 20, 2018

@mendezjon10

This is Goku when he masters Ultra Instinct. Wow. I can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/PjcfoAoY2J — jon bon (@mendezjon10) February 20, 2018

@BNomar_7

Goku with Mastered Ultra Instinct ? — Brian Nomar ? (@BNomar_7) February 20, 2018

@dethomas1k

An all new ultra instinct goku super move has to happen. It’ll break the internet. — tré (@dethomas1k) February 20, 2018

@ChristianRiojas

Ultra instinct Goku mastered ?????? pic.twitter.com/eBtDAAGjTw — Christian Riojas (@ChristianRiojas) February 20, 2018

@junasmarcil

Goku’s Ultra Instinct always gives me the chills — Lord J? (@junasmarcil) February 20, 2018

@dhanimations

After seeing Goku’s Mastered Ultra Instinct, I made this meme. ? pic.twitter.com/VFzDaFqbFn — DH Animations (@dhanimations) February 17, 2018

@zZToastie

When you see Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku pic.twitter.com/HoTHPiBKg5 — zZToastie (@zZToastie) February 17, 2018

@Ms_HeartAttack

Yeah sex is cool and all… but have you ever seen mastered ultra instinct Goku?

?? pic.twitter.com/eaMDslhlUi — SoaR MsHeartAttack (@Ms_HeartAttack) February 18, 2018

@VaIiantGoku

Bout to witness the strongest of the strong. Going beyond the Gods. Ultra Instinct Mastered will be ????? pic.twitter.com/AXfB3OHRu9 — Goku (@VaIiantGoku) February 18, 2018

@ChocolateKieran

Goku’s hair colour becomes the same as Whis and the other Angels when Ultra Instinct is mastered, interesting. ? pic.twitter.com/aHZo4mUci0 — Kieran (@ChocolateKieran) February 18, 2018

@LuciaLobosvilla