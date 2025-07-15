New Madoka Magica Movie Readies for Release With New Trailer & Poster

Puella Magi Madoka Magica is coming back to theaters with a brand new movie 12 years after the franchise seemingly came to an end, and now fans have gotten a much better look at what to expect from Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising with a new trailer and poster. Puella Magi Madoka Magica is likely one of the most notable anime releases of all time as when it aired during the 2010s, it was unlike anything else that was airing at the time. The TV anime series was fairly conclusive, but then the franchise found new ways to keep telling the story.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica continued its franchise with two films compiling the events of the TV anime series, and a third film, Rebellion, actually serving as an official sequel to that original story. Now 12 years after Rebellion’s release, Puella Magi Madoka Magica is returning for a new sequel to continue the story even further. As it gets ready to hit theaters across Japan next year, Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising has dropped a new trailer and poster that you can check out below.

What to Know for the New Madoka Magica Movie

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising is currently scheduled to release in Japan sometime in February 2026, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time. The new film has actually been in the midst of production for several years at this point, and has been hit with some very lengthy delays over the course of its development. Originally scheduled to premiere sometime in 2024, it was then delayed to 2025, and now finally has a new release window of 2026. It’s unclear if this new release window will hold, but the newest promotional materials tease that it’s all coming together nicely.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising serves as an official sequel to the 2013 film, Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion, and features a returning staff and voice cast from the TV anime series as well. Original creators Magica Quartet are involved with the new film, which will be directed by Yukihiro Miyamoto for studio SHAFT. Gen Urobuchi provided the script, Ume Aoki handled the character designs, and Yuk Kajiura composed the music.

Is Madoka Magica’s New Movie Getting a U.S. Release?

The original voice cast from the original TV anime series are returning for Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising as well with confirmed returns for Aoi Yuki as Madoka Kaname, Chiwa Saito as Homura Akemi, Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe, Eri Kitamura as Sayaka Miki, Ai Nonaka as Kyoko Sakura, Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe, and Emiri Kato as Kyubey. But as of the time of this writing, unfortunately, there has yet to be any international release plans announced for the new film. But given the franchise’s popularity, and the fact its films a decade ago launched in the United States, a release in North America is likely.

If you wanted to catch up with the original TV anime series in the meantime, you can now find Puella Magi Madoka Magica streaming with Hulu and Crunchyroll. You can also find the Magia Record spinoff anime series streaming with Crunchyroll as well, but Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion is currently only available to purchase for digital viewing at this time with platforms such as Apple TV+, Prime Video and more.