Golden Kamuy Creator Hypes Season 4 Premiere With New Art

Golden Kamuy is set to be one of the many major franchises returning with new episodes this Fall, and the original creator behind it all is hyping Season 4's upcoming premiere with some special new art to help celebrate! Golden Kamuy's original manga run actually came to an end earlier this year, but following Season 3 ending not long before that, fans have been eager to see the anime come back with new episodes ever since. Previously confirming Season 4 would be kicking off this Fall, it won't be too much longer before Sugimoto and Asirpa begin their gold hunt once again.

Golden Kamuy Season 4 will be kicking off on October 3rd in Japan, and the new season will be bringing in tons of new characters, dangerous new foes, and pretty unique personalities as Sugimoto and Asirpa finally reunited to take on the next leg of their gold hunt. It's a big season for original series creator Satoru Noda too, and the creator took to Twitter to get ready for the new season's release date with some special new art highlighting the key focus characters in the new season. Check it out below:

Golden Kamuy Season 4 will be feature Shizutaka Sugahara taking over as director for Season 4 at Brain's Base (which will be handling duties taken over from Geno Studio, which had the first three seasons) with new character designer Takumi Yamakawa, and returning scriptwriter Noboru Takagi in tow. The new opening theme for the season is titled "NEVER SAY GOODBYE feat. Mummy-D" as performed by Ali, and the new ending theme will be titled "I Pray That Everything Will Be There" as performed by THE SPELLBOUND.

If you wanted to catch up with Golden Kamuy before the new season hits next month, you can find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They announced they will be streaming the new season alongside its release too, and tease Season 4 as such, "Separated from Sugimoto, Asirpa now travels toward the Russian border, focused on discovering more about her and her father's involvement with the coded tattoos. But Sugimoto is determined to find and protect Asirpa! Along the way, he'll discover new people, new cultures rich with history, and an unforgiving terrain. Will Sugimoto and Asirpa survive their journeys and reunite?"

